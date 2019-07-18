MPs demand gov’t action on pastor Bujingo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have asked the government to take action against Pastor Aloysius Bujingo for publicly saying he tolerated his wife for over 10 years with haemorrhage.

Kampala Woman MP Nabilah Naggayi Sempala who raised a matter of national importance on Wednesday at Parliament said Bujingo has undermined the values of the country.

Naggayi’s statement stems from a video that went viral on social media showing Bugingo who is the head of House of Prayer Ministries International in Makerere Kikoni telling his flock how he spent more than ten years treating his wife’s blood flow, adding that with this he couldn’t enjoy his conjugal rights.

His comments drew protests and condemnation from the public. Naggayi says that Government should take action on Bugingo, and also start on the debate on the code of conduct of religious leaders and how they work.

Moses Kasibante, the Rubaga North MP says Government should come up with regulation to manage pastors.

Chris Baryomunsi , the State Minister for Housing says the Uganda Communications Commission has taken note of the offensive statement by Pastor Bugingo and is studying the footage.

He says if the utterances by Bugingo amount to offensive communication, action will be taken.

Ethics and Integrity Minister Simon Lokodo says a draft Policy on regulating the churches will be coming soon to get rid of self-proclaimed pastors.

He says the actions of some pastors have gone to the extreme and a manifestation of their unsteadiness in the ministry.

Over the past few months, Pastor Bugingo has been feuding with his wife for allegedly ganging up with his daughter to try and snatch church property. But the wife, on the other hand, accuses Bugingo of hiding behind the church property to cover up for his infidelity. Bugingo has since filed for divorce. The matter is before court.

