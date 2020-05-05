MPs demand explanation on non-payment of security officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Members of Parliament has demanded an explanation from the Internal Affairs Minister over the lack of payment of security officers at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

The MPs expressed disappointment on Tuesday during a plenary session chaired by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga. They demanded accountability for a supplementary budget of Shillings 504 billion recently allocated to the security sector.

Aruu South MP Odonga Otto raised a matter of National Importance saying that out of the supplementary budget approved for the security sector to aid in the fight against coronavirus, none of the police officers, military officers and Local Defence Unit (LDU) officers on deployment has been paid allowances.

He demanded an explanation as to why parliament appropriated money and none of the security officers manning roadblocks during the Covid-19 lockdown and others deployed at different stations have not been paid.

Mukono South MP Johnson Muyanja Senyonga also weighed in questioning why police officers were not being paid for over 18 months even when parliament passed a supplementary budget to that effect.

He requested Speaker Kadaga to task the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Okoth Ochola to explain why police officers were going without pay. The MP said that one of the affected officers he identified as Martin Kulkol had petitioned him over non-payment for 18 months.

Senyonga says that the actions of some police officers against civilians could be caused by emotional stress due to mistreatment by their bosses and lack of payment.

Kadaga asked MPs to secure the list of officers who have not been paid so that the Minister explains. Senyonga said that he would present the list to parliament before the end of the week.

******

URN