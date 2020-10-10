MPs decry corruption, indebtedness as Uganda marks 58th independence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have decried the high level of corruption in the country and continued borrowing as the country marks its 58th Independence anniversary.

Uganda celebrated its independence October 9, at State House Entebbe under the theme; “Celebrating Uganda’s steady progress towards economic take-off and self-sustaining economic growth”. However, a cross-section of Members of Parliament said that Uganda’s level of indebtedness has kept on enslaving the country, denying nationals of the fruits of independence as envisaged.

Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga says that Ugandans still need to fight for independence from fellow Africans who have enriched themselves by taking advantage of their positions and vulnerability of nationals. He is concerned that national resources are not equally shared and Ugandans are not free to participate in politics without their rights being infringed on.

He says elections that Ugandans are holding have been like a ritual and Ugandans are so powerless when it comes to it.

Jonathan Odur, the Erute South MP says that Ugandans are still locked in colonialism, relying heavily on loans and the world system to make things work. Odur adds that such indebtedness makes Uganda economically dependent.

Lilly Adong, the Nwoya Woman MP says that as the country marks Independence day and heads towards elections, Ugandans, especially politicians need to guard against corruption. She says an ordinary Ugandan cannot languish in poverty while the people in authority are looting national resources.

Ora County MP Lawrence Biyika Songa says unless the government increases energy access at a cheaper price, develops the infrastructure and eradicates unemployment, Uganda will still lag.

Serere County MP Okado Patrick says although there are some strides since Independence, there is still a need for total liberation with high levels of poverty and unemployment.

Nakaseke South MP Lutamaguzi Semakula says Ugandans have lost hope and are only struggling to survive but are not happy about the State of Affairs especially in regards to their inability to afford basic needs like housing, food and medicine.

