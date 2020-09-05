MPs Byandala, Ssembatya defeated in Luweero NRM primaries

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Abraham James Byandala, the Katikamu North Member of Parliament and his Katikamu South counterpart, Edward Ssembatya Ndawula in Luweero district have joined the long list of incumbents who have suffered defeat in the National Resistance Movement-NRM party primaries.

Byandala lost to Gaddafi Nasur, the Youths Representative on the NRM Central Executive Committee. Nasur scored 14, 498 votes representing 83percent while garnered 3,054 votes representing 17percent. David Kamugisha, the Luweero NRM registrar declared Nasur winner of the Katikamu North NRM party flag for the 2021 polls. Byandala has represented Katikamu North constituency on the NRM ticket for past three 5 year elective terms.

The situation wasn’t any different in Katikamu South, where the incumbent MP, Edward Ssembatya Ndaula lost to his arch-rival, Patricia Magara. Magara garnered 8,340 votes (45%) followed by Abubaker Kalume with 7150 votes (37%) and Ssembatya came in the third position with 3381 votes (18%).

Ssembatya has represented Katikamu South constituency for one term. The State Minister for Higher Education and Bamunanika County MP, John Chrysostom Muyingo, Nakasongola Woman MP, Margaret Komuhangi, Nakasongola and Syda Bbumba who contested in the newly created Nakaseke Central, have won the party flag.

Tension is still high in Luweero town council over the delayed release of results for the Woman parliamentary candidates. The race attracted seven candidates. However, there is fierce competition between Cissy Mulondo and Phoebe Namulindwa.

The Incumbent MP Lilian Nakate is trailing together with others. Below is a summary of the results from Greater Luweero.

NAKASONGOLA DISTRICT WOMAN

1.MP Margaret Komuhangi 15,855 Winner

2.Grace Tubwita Bagaya 8853

3.Editor Ndiraba 3647

4. Victorious Zawedde 14041

Budyebo County

1.Bernard Kirya Ssekyanzi 13,502 Winner

2.Eng. Berunado Ssebugga Kimeze 5,959

3.Moses Mwesigye 1735 Peter Ssali 71

NAKASONGOLA COUNTY

1.MP Noah Mutebi Wanzala 16,120 Winner

2.Tiberondwa Stephen Bujingo 10,627

NAKASEKE DISTRICT

NAKASEKE SOUTH

1.Charles Nsereko Kawuma Basajjassubi 10792 Winner

2. Arthur Nkalubo 4,805

3.Joseph Nyanzi 3,362

NAKASEKE CENTRAL 1. MP Syda Bbumba 8,531 Winner

2.Jakana Sulaiman Nadduli 3030

3.Paul Sajjabi Kasolo 1866

NAKASEKE NORTH

1. Enock Nyongore 6,746 Winner

2.David Kididi 2657

3.David K.Terubura 118

4. Jovian Ampaire K. Nanduga 3372

5. Dr Mukuzi Muhereza Herbert 191

6.Phoebe Kakunda 1054

NAKASEKE DISTRICT WOMAN

1.MP Najjuma Sarah 23,751 Winner

2.Allen Mirembe Muvaara 18082

3.Nakitto Beatrice Mirembe Mukasa 655

LUWEERO

Katikamu North

1.Gaddafi Nasur 14,498 Winner

2.Abraham James Byandala 3,054

Katikamu South

1. Patricia Magara 8,340 Winner

2.Kalume Abubaker 7,150

3.MP Ssembatya Edward Ndawula 3,381

Bamunanika County

1. Muyingo John Chrysostom 20,451 Winner

2. Ali Ndawula Sekyanzi 7308

