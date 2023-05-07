MPs approve tax on diapers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Legislators approved a tax on diapers and rejected a proposal to exempt payment of taxes on adult diapers.

This was contained in the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which the lawmakers passed on Thursday, 04 May 2023.

The Bill proposed an exemption on payment of tax on adult diapers but the Members of Parliament put up a spirited fight against the proposal.

Efforts by the Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Jane Pacutho and the Minister of State for Finance, Hon. Amos Lugoloobi to convince MPs to exempt payment of Value Added Tax (VAT) on adult diapers were resisted.

While presenting the committee’s report, Pacutho stated that the exemption was premised on medical reasons.

“The committee observed that diapers are not bio-degradable which makes them an environmental hazard. The proposed change in the law aims to clarify that, it is adult diapers that are treated as medical goods but not all diapers,” she said.