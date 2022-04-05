Mpologoma catchment districts get USD 1M grant for environmental resilience project

Bugiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government of Uganda has given one million US dollars to 18 districts under Mpologoma basin to implement an environmental resilience project.

The eighteen districts are Namisindwa, Tororo, Bugiri, Jinja, Namutumba, Manafwa, Butaleja and Namutumba among others. John Musila, the chairperson of the environmental resilient project who is also a member of parliament representing Bubulo East constituency says that the government got the money as a grant from the World Bank.

He adds that they are going to construct sanitary facilities like public toilets, rubbish dumping places, drainage systems, and plant trees, water dams, construct clean piped water among others.

Musila adds that this project is going to improve agriculture and environmental protection in the Mpologoma catchment areas. The MP assured the public that money has already been released and they have handed the works to a contractor who will soon begin works.

Samson Wetete and Muhamed Wepukhulu, both residents of Lwakhakha town council expressed their happiness with the project, urging their fellow locals to embrace it since it is going to improve their livelihood, environment and agriculture.

URN