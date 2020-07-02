MP Zaake sues regional police commander, five others for torture, illegal detention

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mityana municipality Member of Parliament, Francis Zaake Butebi has sued the Wamala Regional Police Commander, Bob Kagulire and five other police officers in Mityana district for torture, unlawful detention and disobedience of lawful orders.

The others officers are Mwine Mukono, the Mityana District Police Commander, Amudan Twesigye, Musa Walugembe, Isaac Okecho and Ali Wamanya.

In his suit filed before Mityana Chief Magistrate’s court through his lawyers of Kizza and Mugisha Company advocates, Zaake contends that while at his residence in Mityana municipality on April 19th, 2020, the officers arrested him for allegedly undermining the Presidential directive stopping politicians and individuals from distributing food relief during the lockdown.

Zaake claims that the police officers tortured him from the day of his arrest until the April 29th, 2020 when he was finally released and admitted in hospital. The legislator’s lead lawyer, Aron Kizza says that in addition to torturing Zaake and inflicting grievous body harm, the officers detained his client without any genuine reason and disobeyed court orders to release him.

Zaake, who accompanied his lawyers to file the suit said the brutality exhibited by police in the process of executing their work should stop on him.

He said many people have walked away with serious injuries inflicted on them by security operatives because they don’t have the ability to challenge them in courts of law.

He says court will also put to light the truth about the allegations by police that he tortured himself.

URN