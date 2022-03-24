MP Ssekikubo protests Among’s endorsement by CEC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo, has protested the decision by the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, to approve Anita Among for the position of Speaker.

On Wednesday, the party’s top organ endorsed Among to replace Jacob Oulanyah who died on Sunday from a hospital in Seattle USA, where he had been taken for specialized treatment last month.

Among was among the 13 NRM MPs who expressed interest in the seat at the party’s Electoral Commission (EC) offices in Kampala. The other aspirants included Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi, Minister of State for Defence Jacob Oboth Oboth, Jackson Atima Lee Buti, Arua Central MP, and Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi.

The others are Dokolo South MP Felix Okot Ogongo, Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo, Kagoma North MP Kintu Brandon, Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister of State for Sports Hamson Obua, Florence Asiimwe, the Masindi Woman MP, John Amos Okot, the Agago North MP and Pius Wakabi, the Bugahya County MP. However, Minister Aceng pulled out of the race before the Central Executive Committee (CEC) could meet.

Ssekikubo questions why they were told to express interest, yet the party would follow a precedent of having a Deputy Speaker automatically elevated.

He says that he will consult his colleagues who had trusted him to run for Speakership before taking a decision of contesting for the Deputy Speaker position once it is declared vacant.

On Thursday, the NRM caucus will convene at Kololo Independence grounds to discuss the CEC position and possible candidates for the Deputy Speaker position.

The Opposition caucus will also meet at the Parliament to endorse their candidate for the race.

The Opposition Chief Whip, John Baptist Nambeshe says that the different Opposition political parties will decide on who to front.

Article 82 (4) of the Constitution provides that no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than an election of Speaker at any time that office is vacant.

According to a notice issued by the clerk Adolf Mwesige, Parliament will elect a new Speaker of Parliament on Friday.

The ruling NRM party has majority MPs in the Eleventh Parliament totaling 336 while the Opposition has 109 MPs.

