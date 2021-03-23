MP Odonga Otto on illegal gun charges plus “many other offences”

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Outgoing Aruu County Member of Parliament, Samuel Odonga Otto who was arrested earlier today by Criminal Investigations Directorate –CID, faces charges over illegal possession of a firearm.

CID Spokesperson, Charles Twine, has confirmed to Uganda Radio Network –URN that Otto was being transported to Kampala to face off with detectives at investigations headquarters at Kibuli.

Twine said Otto faces charges of being in possession of an illegal gun, assault and malicious damage of property. “He has very many pending offences which include illegal possession of a firearm and malicious damage of property, we shall address the media tomorrow at CID headquarters,” Twine said.

Otto’s offences reportedly emanate from 2019 incident where he attacked journalist, Godfrey Okot, at football match between Acholi Province and West Nile.

The MP, who has been in parliament for over 20 years, lost his seat in the January 14th 2021 parliamentary elections.

It is reported that Otto was arrested by CID’s new general crimes desk commander, SP Topher Gime alongside anti-corruption commander, ACP Francis Olugu. Otto, according to information at CID, was picked from Bomah Hotel in Gulu City.

“There was a team tracking him in Kampala and Gulu until he was arrested,” a detective at CID told URN. “He has been dodging coming here until we decided to pick him by ourselves. We hope to arraign him before court tomorrow.”

A detective added that at the time Otto was found with the gun, he had not renewed its license and that translates into illegal possession of a firearm.

All civilians possessing guns must apply every year to the private security and firearm department at Naguru police headquarters for renewal of their licenses.

The firearm department is currently headed by Senior Superintendent of Police –SSP Apollo Kateeba. There are more than 16,000 guns in the hands of authorised private individuals as per records of 2019.

