MP Nandala Mafabi takes over PAC leadership

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Budadiri West Member of Parliament Nathan Nandala Mafabi has re-assumed the leadership of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), one of the four accountability committees.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is mandated to examine the audited accounts by the Auditor General showing the appropriation of the sums granted by Parliament to meet the expenditure of the central government and judiciary.

This is the second time Mafabi, a former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament will be chairing the committee, having first chaired it during the Eight Parliament in 2011. He replaces Soroti Woman MP Angeline Osegge who has chaired the committee since 2016.

Osegge said that under her leadership, PAC completed some of the pending draft reports for the fiscal years ending June 2014, June 2015, June 2016 and June 2017. She added that her committee was able to review financial reports, the mission’s abroad reports, value for money audit reports and classified expenditure audit reports, whose findings are pending debate in Parliament.

Osegge handed over the office at a brief ceremony held at parliament attended by both the incoming and outgoing committee members.

She appealed to the new leadership to open communication with the Commonwealth Secretariat in a bid to revive Uganda’s participation in the Commonwealth Association of Public Accounts Committees (CAPAC). Uganda is a member of the East African Association of Public Accounts Committees (EAAPAC) and the African Organization of Public Accounts Committees (AFROPAC).

Nandala commended the outgoing leadership for its work in following up the Auditor General’s reports to completion. He pledged to continue the vigour exhibited by the outgoing committee in engaging public accountability.

“We are not new to the game as I have chaired this committee before. I thank Osegge for setting a standard of work and we shall continue the work of getting accountability done effectively, for the benefit of Ugandans,” Nandala said.

Nandala is to be deputized by Chwa West MP Okin P.P Ojara.

