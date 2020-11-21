MP Namayanja, Abed Bwanika granted bail

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Masaka Grade One Magistrate has granted bail to National Unity Platform leaders Florence Namayanja and Dr Abed Bwanika.

The two leaders were arrested on Wednesday during protests that followed the arrest of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the National Unity Platform- NUP presidential candidate.

They were arrested alongside Evan Kanyike, the Bukoto East NUP parliamentary candidate and Juliet Kakande Nakabuye, Masaka Woman parliamentary candidate. They were charged with inciting violence and doing an act likely to spread infectious diseases, under section 171 of the Penal Code Act.

Prosecution led by Jacob Nahurira told the court that investigations into the case were complete and the prosecution was ready to proceed with the case.

Samuel Muyizi, the lawyer told the court that he had received instructions to apply bail for them since bail is a constitutional right and presented two sureties for each of the accused persons.

Nahurira however did not object to the bail application though he asked the court to give the accused persons stringent bail conditions.

The court granted the leaders a non-cash bail of 3 Million Shillings each while each of their sureties was bonded with a non-cash bail of 1 Million Shilling each.

The two are supposed to appear in court on December 18.

On Friday, NUP Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi was also granted bail by Iganga Magistrate Court.

Kyagulanyi was arrested while holding a political rally in Luuka district on Wednesday and later detained at Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja.

He was charged with doing an act likely to spread infectious diseases, under section 171 of the Penal Code Act.

