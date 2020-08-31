MP Musasizi’s escort accused of battering voters in Rubanda

Rubandaa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two supporters of Rubanda East parliamentary aspirant Kenneth Jogo Biryabarema are nursing injuries at Kabale Hospital. The two were reportedly battered by Joseph Awor, an escort to the incumbent area MP Henry Ariganyira Musasizi.

Awor who is attached to Counter-Terrorism Police Department is alleged to have battered and injured Ignatius Twinamatsiko, a businessman from Hakadongo trading centre and Bright Agaba, a resident of Nyarushanje village in Rubanda district, on Sunday evening.

Twinamatsiko, who got a compound fracture on the leg says that he was approached by Awor and Tanazio Byamukama, a journalist attached to Rubanda FM to explain why he is not attending Musasizi’s campaign rally at Hakadongo trading centre and instead remained seated at his shop.

Twinamatsko says that Awor charged at him, the moment he explained that he had no reason for attending the rally. Twinamatsko says that in the process he sustained a compound fracture on the leg.

The other victim Bright Agaba says that Awor ordered him to make 60 push-ups as a punishment for not attending the campaign rally and was severely beaten up when he failed to serve the punishment.

Biryabarema says that he took the two people to the hospital after receiving a phone call about the incident. He adds that he has reported the matter to the office of the Rubada District Police Commander, the Resident District Commissioner and Kigezi Region Police Commander for help.

Biryabarema says that he has received four cases of assault against his supporters by the same guard. These include persons who were collecting evidence to pin the incumbent MP for holding campaign rallies, in total disregard of COVID-19 guidelines, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Commission. These reportedly had their phones smashed.

Rubanda District Police Commander Tai Ramadhan and Resident District Commissioner Peter Rwakifari Kibonda told URN that they were not aware of the incident. However, Musasizi and Awor declined to comment on the matter when contacted.

On August 18, Awor was accused of assaulting Barnabas Tiwangye, the Rubanda District Health Inspector after he advised Musasizi to observe social distancing with his supporters as well as put on face masks during a rally held in Bubaare sub-county.

Biryabarema who is also the incumbent Rubanda district chairman has been on loggerheads with Musasizi, since 2011. The two are now competing for the NRM ticket to contest for the seat in Primaries to be held on September 4. However, their campaigns have been characterised by fights between themselves and their supporters.

In Early August, Deus Bonane, the Hamurara village Chairman in Bubaare sub-county, Rubanda district reportedly stabbed the defence secretary Moses Tumusiime accusing him of supporting Biryabarema instead of Musasizi. Earlier, in July, Peter Rwakifari, the Rubanda Resident District commissioner had summoned all Parliamentary and District Aspirants for a reconciliation meeting to end fights among various political camps.

********

URN