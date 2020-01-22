MP Musasizi elected Rubanda district NRM chairperson

Rubanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Henry Ariganyira Musasizi, the Rubanda East County Member of Parliament is the new Rubanda District NRM Chairperson.

Musasizi who got 73 votes defeated his closest contender and a business tycoon, Benon Bwebare who garnered 54 votes. Musasizi was declared winner amidst tight security on Tuesday night by Francis Tumukunde, the NRM secretariat supervisor in charge of Kigezi sub-region at the district council hall.

Musasizi will be deputized by Norman Tushabe who garnered 66 votes, defeating Kabahena Ngomangime with 54 votes. Bosco Tumwesigye was declared the secretary-general with 43 votes, defeating Penelope Keirungi with 41 votes and Pius Ruchemwe Tumwerinde with 22 votes. Sandra Kyomukama was declared the party’s publicity secretary and Henry Banzenzaki, former State Mister for Economic Monitoring as the Secretary for Finance.

In Rukiga district, Apollo Nyegamehe, the Director of Aponye Uganda Limited was declared the district party chairperson after he garnered 82 votes trouncing Atusasire Edmond Researcher who scored only 22 votes.

Caroline Kamusiime Muhwezi, Rukiga district chairperson sub-county was elected the vice-chairperson with 87 votes defeating Mable Size, the Bukinda Sub County Councillor who polled only 16 votes.

In Kikuube, Francis Kazini, the Kikuube LCV Chairperson was elected the Chairperson National Resistance Movement Party –NRM for Kikuube.

Kazini polled 74 votes after contesting against Tom Muhe, the Kyangwali sub-county district Councilor who garnered 36 votes.

He is deputized by Alex Kabusomba Byansi, the Former district councillor Kabwoya sub-county.

councillor won Julius Muhwezi after polling 84 votes against 12. During the election, Tophace Kaahwa Byagira the Kikuube district woman Member of Parliament was elected the district NRM Treasurer while Nestory Tumwesige was elected as the party’s publicity secretary.

Neba Byaruhanaga, the Buhimba sub-county LC3 Chairperson was elected the party’s General Secretary.

URN