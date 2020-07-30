MP Mbwatekamwa shifts political base to face off with Minister Raphael Magyezi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasambya County MP Gaffa Mbwatekamwa is shifting his political base to Igara County West in Bushenyi district in a face off with Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi.

The legislator who has represented Kasambya county in Mubende since 2016, was born and raised in Gongo village in Igara, Bushenyi district. He has already picked nomination forms from the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party to contest for Igara West Parliamentary seat where he is already a registered voter.

Mbwatekamwa is one of the NRM legislators who were branded rebels for voting against party positions in Parliament. He had initially stationed himself as a People Power ally but eventually returned to the NRM party after a recent meeting with President Yoweri Museveni.

He says that after serving the people of Mubende, he is now ready to transfer his ideas to his place of birth.

But Local government Minister Raphael Magyezi downplays the competition saying that picking forms does not mean contesting for the race. He says the NRM party primaries follow the NRM constitution that requires to pick expression of interest before being nominated.

But Niwesura Katuraha, a resident of Butaare, says Mbwatekamwa is unwelcome because he had abandoned his place of birth to seek political support in Mubende. Katuraha adds that the action also depicts him as a political nomad and one whose word cannot be trusted.

Katuraha says that Mbwatekamwa had earlier announced that he would not return to active politics until president Museveni had left power.

Mbwatekamwa was last month detained and charged with negligence and intent to spread an infectious disease after he was found walking with a group of people shortly after donating an ambulance to Kakanju health center III in Bushenyi.

URN