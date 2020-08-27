MP Luttamaguzi, 22 others remanded for breaching COVID-19 rules

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Nakaseke South Member of Parliament Luttamaguzi Semakula and 22 other people have been remanded to Kasangati prison in Wakiso district for breach of COVID-19 guidelines.

Luttamaguzi was arrested in Wakasanke village along Matugga-Semuto road on his way to a planned public rally in Semuto town council on Wednesday. Other suspects who include Violet Nakalema aspirant for district Woman MP seat were arrested in the town council during running battles with police as they were protesting against the arrest of Luttamaguzi.

MP Luttamaguzi, Nakalema and 21 others appeared before Nakaseke Grade One magistrate Milly Nankya where three charges were read to them.

The charges included doing an act that likely to spread an infection disease contrary to section 171 of the penal code act, common nuisance and unlawful procession all allegedly committed on 26th August 2020 in Semuto town council.

All the suspects denied the charges and through their lawyer, Richard Lumu of Kizito Lumu company advocates, they asked the magistrate to grant them bail.

Lumu told the court that granting the suspects bail will minimize the risks of COVID-19 pandemic in cells and the cases are bailable. He added that Luttamaguzi is a responsible person and Member of Parliament whose voters will be denied representation in case he is kept in prison.

Lumu presented two sureties for MP Luttamaguzi and each for others before asking court to grant them bail.

The state prosecutor Angelo Wasswa Bengo said inquiries were on-going but made no objection to the bail application.

However, as the Magistrate Nankya was still interviewing the sureties, a police officer identified as detective John Bamwenda attached at Kiwoko police station rose from the audience and asked the court not to grant the suspects bail.

Bamwenda told the court that during the protests while in Semuto town, a police officer whom he did name died, a police vehicle damaged and security in the area is still tense.

Lumu protested against the submission saying it was a wrong procedure because he didn’t provide particulars of the alleged killed policeman.

Nankya deferred ruling on the bail application and remanded MP Luttamaguzi and others until 3rd September.

Nankya said she needs adequate time to ascertain security threats and ordered police to present a written report on 3rd September. She added that she also needed time to peruse through the documents of the sureties and tasked the lawyer to present others which were missing.

Immediately after the court adjourned, anti-riot policemen and military policemen commanded by Savannah Regional Police Commander Caroline Akoth surrounded the court premises and dispersed Luttamaguzi’s supporters who were demanding his release.

They later whisked Luttamaguzi and other suspects to Kasangati prison amidst tight security.

Police also arrested six supporters and transferred them to Kiwoko police station.

