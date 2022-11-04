MP Kawalya denies allegations of Ebola misinformation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rubaga North Member of Parliament, Abubaker Kawalya has denied allegations made against him by the State Minister for Primary Healthcare, Margaret Muhanga for misinforming the public about the Ebola outbreak in Uganda.

Muhanga accused Kawalya for misleading the public that there is no Ebola outbreak in Uganda, during a talk show on CBS Radio on 01 September 2022.

She made the allegation while presenting to Parliament a status update on the Ebola outbreak in Uganda on Wednesday, 02 November 2022.

Kawalya however denied having participated in the said talk show.

“Although I am a regular panelist on CBS talk shows, I was not part of the talk show of 01 September 2022,” said Kawalya.

He recalled that the Ministry of Health declared Ebola outbreak on 20 September 2022, arguing that he could not have participated in a discussion about Ebola that was non-existent in Uganda at that time.

Kawalya added that, ’I represent a constituency that has been affected by Ebola; there is no way I can say there is no Ebola in Uganda when I have even lost two residents from my constituency’.

He challenged the minister to present tangible evidence of the said talk show and asked Parliament to expunge the allegation from the Hansard.

He also prayed that Parliament investigates the intention behind the minister’s allegation and demanded an apology.

Speaker Anita Among said an investigation is ongoing, adding that the findings will determine the culpable party that will then face the Parliamentary Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline.

“The minister made a statement and we made a ruling that we will investigate and see what to do after we have listened to all the recordings. We are not going to expunge the record and the minister will not apologize before investigation is complete,” said Among.

*****

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA