MP James Kakooza, five others in Masaka sub region lose NRM primaries

Lyantonde, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six incumbent members of parliament from districts in Greater Masaka sub region, have lost in the National Resistance Movement-NRM party primary elections. They include among others, Haji Muhammad Muyanja Mbabali, the Bukoto South MP.

Mbabali lost to Abdul Kiyimba who garnered 8,544 votes against 5,547. His Bukoto West counterpart, Abdul Kitatta also lost to Muyanja Ssentaayi. Kitatta collected 1,936 votes against 9,182 votes garnered by his rival. Joseph Muyomba Kasozi, the Bukoto Mid-West MP and Secretary of the NRM parliamentary caucus also lost to Isaac Ssejjoba Mayanja who garnered 17,036 votes against 12,611 votes.

Ruth Katushabe, the incumbent Bukomansimbi North MP suffered defeated to Hajj Idi Lubyayi Kisiki with 8,443 votes against 6,167 votes. In Lyantonde district, the incumbent Kabula county MP, James Kakooza lost to his rival Enos Asiimwe Kinywamachunde who garnered 15,021 votes against 3,876.

In Rakai district, Gaviira Ssemwanga defeated the incumbent, Buyamba County MP, Amos Mandela who scored 17,326 votes against 43,459. Kakooza, who went to parliament as an independent candidate after losing party primaries in 2016, before deciding his next course of action.

********

URN