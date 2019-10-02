MP Francis Zaake, 11 others released without charges

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament was on Tuesday released from Kasese Central Police Station without any charges.

Zaake together with eleven youths from Kasese were arrested on Tuesday afternoon at Bamboocha Gardens Resort where they were having a meeting.

Kasese Municipality Member of Parliament Robert Centenary spent part of the afternoon at the police station to secure their release.

At around 8:30 pm Zaake and his colleagues were released from police detention without any charges preferred. He was then escorted out of the district by the Kasese Divisional Police Commander Dickens Okello.

Centenary said Zaake was in Kasese to pay him a visit as a colleague only to get surprised that he had been arrested.

Centenary condemned the arrest which he said points to a possibility that security agencies could have acted on false information.

Before Zaake was driven out of the district, he said that he been cautioned never to return to Kasese but hastened to add that the intimidations and arrests will not kill his spirit to demand for a better Uganda.

Police declined to comment on the arrest.

Last week, Zaake was arrested in Moroto for allegedly holding an illegal gathering, he was however released without any charges.

*****

URN