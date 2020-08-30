MP Bitangaro released on police bond

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bufumbira South County Member of Parliament, Samuel Kwizera Bitangaro has been released on police bond. Bitangaro was arrested on Friday evening for allegedly holding a political rally contrary to the Covid-19 preventive directives.

Bitangaro is alleged to have held a rally of over 500 voters at Kabindi playground in Nyarusiza sub county on Wednesday without observing the Covid-19 guidelines. He also conducted similar rallies in Karambi, Mubande and Bushoka trading centres on Thursday.

On Saturday his arrest sparked protests from his supporters who stormed Kisoro police station demanding for his release.

On Saturday evening, police released Bitangaro on bond. Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region says that the MP is expected to report back to the police. Maate says that investigations into the matter are still on-going. He, however, declined to reveal the charges slapped against Bitangaro.

In June, the Electoral Commission banned open-air campaign rallies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All candidates will be expected to campaign through various forms of media.

******

URN