MP Bernard Atiku rejects results, vows to contest as an independent

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The MP for Ayivu County and NRM contestant for Ayivu West division in Arua city Bernard Atiku has rejected results of the NRM primaries. He has vowed to contest as an independent candidate.

Atiku polled 4,485 votes while John Lematia, a businessman in Arua city won with 10,129 votes. Dennis Ayikobua came third with 4,151 votes.

Fred Bada, the former planner in Koboko district came fourth garnering 2,677 and Dennis Anguyo 310 votes.

Atiku who is serving his second term in parliament defected from Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party and contested on independent ticket in 2016. However last month, Atiku crossed to the NRM and contested on the party ticket.

Atiku alleges that there was outright rigging of the primary elections in Ayivu division which gave Lematia a lead. He adds that children were allowed to vote and some registrars allegedly colluded with his opponents to rig the elections.

Atiku says that he has filed an official complaint to the NRM Electoral Commission secretariat.

Anguyo says that although the elections were marred with acts of bribery he respects the results and will support the party candidate.

URN