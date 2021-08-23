Mourners throng Gen. Paul Lokech’s home village

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of people in Pader district have continued flocking to the ancestral home of the former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Major General Paul Lokech to mourn his demise. The country woke up on Saturday to the news of Lokech’s death.

According to police reports, the Deputy IGP died because of blood clots which affected his breathing.

The news of Lokech’s death sent shock among residents of Lubele South, Pader town council where he hailed from.

Charles Okot, one of the residents of Ogwaleng village says that the country has lost a disciplined, principled, committed and gallant son who loved peace and harmony.

He says that he still remembers Lokech’s efforts to restore peace in Kitgum Diocese, when aggrieved Christians forced out the late Bishop Benjamin Ojwang.

Vincent Okello Balmoi, an elder in the village says that the death of Maj. Gen. Paul Lokech has left a big gap in the region and country at large.

Vincent M. Okidi, an opinion leader in Pader district says that the Acholi people should place their hope in God as they mourn the demise of Maj. Gen Paul.

He says government must come out to give clear information on the death of their son.

Okello Dickson, the chairperson of Pa Lumbele clan where the late Lokech hailed from says that they want to know the exact cause of death of their son.

Pader Resident District Commissioner Okee Dusman asked those with different views on Lokech’s demise to give them time to mourn their son in peace.

He explained that they have embarked on the burial programs.

Maj Gen Paul Lokech will be buried at his ancestral home village in Lubele South, Pader town council in Pader district on Friday.

*****

URN