Motorists left stranded as police misinterpret Covid-19 directives

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several motorists were on Saturday left stranded after police impounded their vehicles despite having stickers.

On Friday, the joint task force observed that there was an increase in the flow of traffic on major roads and highways despite the restrictions on the movement of public and private vehicles as part of the measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

On Saturday morning, all major roads in the city were manned by police officers and UPDF soldiers. They impounded all vehicles with stickers and allowed only those carrying medical workers to use the roads.

In Ntinda and Nansana a van carrying staff of Uganda Radio Network was impounded even when the occupants insisted on being essential workers.

In his address to the nation, President Museveni permitted only essential and exceptional circumstances which include but limited to people working in security, media, food providers, banks, utility suppliers, among others. The said groups were as well given special stickers.

However, one of the officers at Kanyanya police station checkpoint observes that they got directives not to allow any vehicle regardless of whether they have a genuine sticker.

“I don’t mind if you have a sticker or not, you either drive back to your home or I will impound the car,” the officer told a driver of a vehicle that was carrying journalists to work.

However Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson says that officers at the checkpoints have been told to ensure only vehicles with genuine stickers are allowed on the road.

However, at some roadblocks, URN reporter observed police lacks the equipment to verify the stickers.

Recently, there was a rift between public and security agencies such as LDUs, UPDF and Police Force over impounding of cargo vehicles and motorcycles which the president had authorized to transport foodstuff.

*****

URN