Motorcycles for NRM sub-county leaders arrive, cars for District chiefs due

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has flagged of thousands of new motorcyles for distribution to the NRM party Sub-County Leaders across the country.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has just concluded their National Primaries to select district flag bearers, and will now focus on the campaigns for the 2021 elections with their campaign team well facilitated with transports.

Last month, bicycles were given to all party village chairpersons and before the end of the year, delivery will be done of 4-wheel-drive pick up double cabins for the District chairpersons.

At the flag off 68,000 bicycles to aid the mobilization activities in villages across the country, Museveni said that the bicycles, motorcycles and vehicles have been procured from contributions by party members.

He said that with these in place, mobilization for the party should be easy since leaders at the village level will just cycle or walk to houses and talk to people.

The development comes after the delayed procurement and distribution of bicycles and motorcycles for all Local Council I and Local Council III chairpersons respectively. Although the government program aimed at easing transport and conduct of business, was envisaged to start in 2019, Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi said that the funds were budgeted for in this financial year 2020/2021.

Earlier on, the President observed a need for better funding of party activities saying that as the leadership of the NRM, they have not agreed to the idea of members paying subscription fees.

Besides the individual contributions, Museveni said that the party’s other source of income has been fundraising, citing a drive which raised USD 1.9 million which was used to pay off an Indian who owned the building that houses the party headquarters on Plot 10 Kyaddondo road.