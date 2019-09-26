Motor care Uganda, Bukomansimbi disagree on ambulance

Bukomansimbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Motor Care Uganda limited has withdrawn an ambulance it supplied to Bukomansimbi district following uproar by the local authorities that it doesn’t meet the contract specifications.

In March this year, Bukomansimbi district with support from Korean Foundation for International Healthcare-KOFIH contracted Motor Care Uganda limited to supply them a new ambulance valued at Shillings 227.1 million.

The ambulance was meant to facilitate the establishment of improved emergence healthcare handling services as well as a well-coordinated referral system between Butenga Health Centre IV in Bukomansimbi and Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

However, district officials have since June been at loggerheads with the contractor for allegedly supplying an ambulance in disregard of the contract specifications.

Last week, Bukomansimbi officials led by the District Council Speaker, James Muhabwa declined to receive the ambulance, which had been delivered for the second time arguing that it can neither serve the intended purpose nor suit the project as envisaged by the funder.

They argued that the ambulance is too tinny to accommodate emergency patient facilities including a standard bed and oxygen cylinder and lacks space for an attendant and proper ventilation among other inadequacies.

In his statement issued on Monday, Mohammad Kateregga, the Bukomansimbi LC V chairperson noted that although the contractor first delivered on his assignment in June this year, the ambulance fell short on mechanical and technical specifications. They ordered the contractor to take back the ambulance and fix the irregularities before payment is made.

However, the ambulance was returned to the district last week without the necessary modifications, which raised uproars from the local leaders who declined to receive the ambulance. Kateregga said they will not pay the supplier and that the contract will cease to subsist and the performance guarantee be liquidated by Friday this week to allow them call for fresh bids.

The stalemate drew the attention of Health Ministry authorities, which prompted Motor Care Uganda Limited to hurriedly withdraw the ambulance. Muhammad Matovu, the Bukomansimbi District Works Secretary, says with just two days to the expiry of the contract, Motor Care Uganda delivered an ambulance on Wednesday evening, which attracted a lot of attention from different authorities.

According to Matovu, the District Executive Committee has taken a firm position and will not accept an ambulance that below the contract specifications. An official in the office of the manager Motor Care Uganda in Kampala told URN on phone they are negotiating with the Bukomansimbi Chief Administrative Officer to resolve the matter.

*****

URN