Mother to be killed in Sembabule truck accident on Christmas

Sembabule, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christmas Day in Sembabule has ended in tears for one family after a truck rammed into a happy crowd killing two instantly leaving five admitted in critical condition. The fatal incident occurred at Bulakati-Nyange trading centre, Nakasenyi sub-county in Sembabule at around 5 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Winnie Naluswaata, 20, and her brother Brain Lugemwa, 9. Naluswaata was said to be pregnant.

According to eyewitnesses, a lorry Registration Number UAN 370 J veered off the road and rammed into the crowd. Lugemwa and Naluswaata’s heads were crushed while others sustained broken limbs.

The driver managed to escape from the scene shortly after the accident. The injured were rushed to Baamu Hospital in Mateete town where they are receiving special attention. Deo Simbwa, the deceaseds’ relative, says the bodies were taken for a postmortem after which they will be buried at their ancestral home in Bulakati.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Southern Regional Police spokesperson, confirmed the incident saying they are still looking for the driver as investigations continue. Meanwhile, Police in Kibuku district are hunting for unknown assailants behind the murder of a businesswoman and injuring her five-year-old son.

Immaculate Alaso, the Bukedi North Region Police spokesperson, says that assailants killed Alice Kawanasa, 32, a businesswoman in Kibuku town on Christmas eve on her way home from work. Kawanasa, resident of Bulyampiti village, Kasocha Parish in Kabweri Sub-County is said to have left work place in Banda Trading centre around 10 pm together with her son and a male friend identified as Robert Kanene.

Preliminary police findings show that the assailants hacked the deceased with a sharp object around the neck killing her instantly. The attackers also cut Kawanasa’s child who is currently nursing injuries at Budaka Health Center IV. Alaso says that police have launched a manhunt for the assailants. She says that the deceased’s male who she was moving with abandoned his shirt at the murder scene is still at large.