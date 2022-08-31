Mother kills two months old baby, dumps body in pit latrine

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A young mother in Namisindwa district has survived mob action for allegedly killing her two-month-old baby and dumping her body in a pit latrine. The suspect is Suzan Nabutsebi, 23, a resident of Bunabwana village in Buwabwala parish, Buwatuwa sub county in Namisindwa district.

Michael Wambwa, the LCI chairperson of Bunabwana village, says that Nabutsebi took advantage of the absence of her husband Nathan Mutungwa who had gone for the traditional circumcision ceremonies to strangle the minor and dump her body in the pit latrine. He says that when Mutungwa returned in the evening, he inquired about the whereabouts of the child in vain only to find her lifeless body in the pit latrine.

According to Wambwa, Mutungwa made an alarm, which attracted residents armed with machetes, stones, bricks, and sticks with the aim of lynching Nabutsebi but she was rescued by the officers from the nearby Bukhabusi police post.

Wambwa says that they are yet to establish what prompted Nabutsebi to kill her own daughter. Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson says police have commenced investigations into the matter, adding that Nabutsebi will appear in court for murder once the investigations are concluded.

*****

URN