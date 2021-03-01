Moroto prison break: Five guns so far recovered

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda prisons services have so far recovered five of the 15 guns that inmates stole during last year’s breakout at Moroto prisons. On September 17, 2020, 248 inmates overpowered prison warders at Singila prisons and broke into the armoury.

The inmates made off with 15 guns and 480 bullets and fled towards Mountain Moroto. The jailbreak paralyzed government activities across the country. Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF and Uganda Police Services joined Uganda Prison Services to hunt for the inmates.

Now, Frank Baine, the Uganda Prison Service-UPS Spokesperson, says they have so far recovered five firearms and re-arrested 60 inmates. He says the army recovered the firearms during clashes with cattle rustlers.

“Am glad to say we have so far recovered 5 guns out of 15 guns that the prison escapees took from Moroto prisons last year and we have also managed to re-arrest 60 escapees. We are still hunting for the remaining ones,” he said.

Samson Lote, one of the residents of Singila village in Moroto district tasked the government to recover all the guns, saying the remaining ten guns are a big threat to the community.

“I have a belief that the people who are behind the current cattle rustling in Karamoja are the escapees from Moroto prisons,” he said.

Mary Nangiro, a resident of Nakapelimen village in Moroto Municipality blamed the Uganda Prisons Services for keeping hardcore criminals from the region within Karamoja.

“It was a mistake by the prisons services because they knew that these people were convicted and are born in Karamoja. They should have taken them to prisons in other regions,” she said.

********

URN