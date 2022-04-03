Moroto municipality considers banning animal kraals in town

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moroto municipal authorities are considering banning animal kraals in town to minimize attacks by cattle rustlers. This follows several attacks by suspected cattle rustlers targeting animals such as goats, sheep and cows around Moroto town, which has led to the loss of innocent lives.

In February 2022, suspected rustlers gunned down private Gabriel Lokiru from the UPDF 3rd Division while on duty in Katanga ward, Moroto municipality. Ismail Mohammed, the mayor of Moroto municipality, says that the presence of kraals in the town is attracting warriors to conduct raids.

Mohammed noted that the several killings within the municipality are connected to the animals that loiter on the streets and attract the rustlers to come for them. He explains that the warriors don’t spare anyone they come in contact with during their raids.

Simon Odele, whom our reporter found looking for a room for rent, said that the warriors no longer fear invading town for raids, which has prompted him to get a room far away from any kraal.

Odele says that when the raids had just resumed, the warriors were only concentrating in the villages but after realizing that the villages are now dry, they have been forced to attack people with animals in urban centres.

‘’These warriors always come to town pretending like they are looking for casual labour and yet they are spying. In the end, you hear they have attacked a specific home, and should they meet you on their way you are killed,’’ Odele lamented.

Amina Minashaka, the chairperson of the Moroto Municipal Development Forum, says that they are pushing for a bye-law to regulate the rearing and movement of livestock in the town.

The indigenous people in the region depend on pastoralism.

