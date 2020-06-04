Moroto LC III chairperson finally buried after six month’s deadlock

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF has apologized for the shooting of Rupa LC III Chairperson, Dan Apollo Majeri Lomoyo in Moroto district. Lomoyo was shot dead by a soldier inside a UPDF detach in Kidepo in Rupa Sub County in December last year when he tried to intervene in an operation by UPDF to impound cattle in the area.

His body was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Katum-Kasikou in Moroto Municipality on Tuesday, six months after he was killed. Lomoyo’s funeral was delayed after his family declined to receive his body pending discussions with UPDF for compensation, independent investigations and justice for the family.

During the funeral, the UPDF 3rd Division Commander, Brigadier Joseph Balikuddembe who represented the army, apologized to mourners for Lomoyo’s shooting. “The death was regrettable. On behalf of the UPDF I want to extend our apology to this family and the people of Rupa,” he said.

He called on the community to stand with UPDF in fighting wrong elements in their midst and promised that no more lives would be lost in similar circumstances.

Brigadier Balikudembe also revealed that UPDF has paid 30 million Shillings to Lomoyo Foundation Fund that was opened by the deceased’s family as part of the conditions for the burial. UPDF also pledged to construct a guest house to establish a stable source of income to support the deceased’s 51 biological children and five wives.

Brig. Balikudembe also promised that the UPDF would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice prevails. “We shall ensure that there is fast and fair justice. The report from the board of inquiry is already out and justice would soon prevail,” he promised.

David Pulkol, who represented the deceased’s family, said he was happy with the level of cooperation UPDF has exhibited and pleaded for justice to prevail. He hailed UPDF for tightening security in Karamoja to curb cattle raids and insecurity.

Several senior officers were suspended and three soldiers arrested in connection to Lomoyo’s killing.

