Moroto hotel guests detained over missing police laptop

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have stormed City Friends Hotel in Moroto municipality and picked up all the lodgers following the theft of a laptop belonging to a senior police officer containing sensitive information.

Heavily armed police officers stormed City Friends Hotel around 6:30 am on Thursday morning and sealed it off. They blocked the guests from leaving and embarked on a search with the help of hotel staff, which lasted for two hours.

They later arrested the occupants of the hotel on the orders of Moroto District Commander, Jude Nasucha and led them to Moroto Central Police Station where they are locked up pending further investigations.

Eye witnesses say at least 40 occupants of the hotel were arrested. Police sources told URN on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter that missing laptop was being used by a police commissioner who was on official duties in the region.

Hotel staff who asked not to be named said the search was mounted after the police commissioner who checked I last night reported the theft of an official laptop containing sensitive police information, unspecified amount of money and a bag.

“He was in a team with other men. They booked in earlier in the day. At around 9:00 MP, one of them reported at the counter loss of a laptop and a bag. We only saw police storming here this morning,” said a private security guard at the Hotel.

The officer who led the search told URN that the search didn’t yield results and advised our reporter to speak to his bosses for details. Gerald Twishime, the Mt. Moroto Region Police Commander also declined to comment and referred URN to the District Police Commander who was locked up in a meeting over the same matter by the time of publishing this story.

URN