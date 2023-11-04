Morocco unearths ancient city site dating to 2nd century

Rabat, Morocco | Xinhua | Moroccan archaeologists announced on Friday that they uncovered a Roman-era ancient city site in the Moroccan capital Rabat that dates back to the 2nd century.

The newly unearthed archaeological site is located near the famous Chellah site, a medieval fortified Muslim necropolis and tourist attraction in Rabat.

The new site, containing a port area, a large public bath and a cemetery area, will offer insight into the lives of people in ancient Morocco around 1,800 years ago, said Moroccan archaeologist Abdelaziz El Khayari at a news briefing on site.

The recognized part of the public bath covers an area of some 2,000 square meters, making it one of the largest public baths in ancient Morocco, said El Khayari, adding that they also found a headless marble statue from the Roman age.

According to a statement released by the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication, the archaeological research project, including excavation and archaeological surveys, was initiated in April and conducted by the National Institute of Archaeological Sciences and Heritage.

The surveys have “led to fruitful results and significant, unexpected discoveries”, said the statement. ■