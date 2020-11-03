More than 50 arrested on day two of presidential nominations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 50 people were arrested on the second day of the presidential nomination exercise in Kampala Metropolitan area.

A senior police officer at Kampala Central Police Stations -CPS who was part of the incident records team said by 3pm, police had recorded 49 suspects while others were still being arrested by security agencies.

The police officer said the majority of the people detained are members of National Unity Platform-NUP and Forum for Democratic Change-FDC particularly those that attempted to escort their leaders to and from the nomination venue at Kyambogo University.

Security personnel were engaged in running battles with NUP and FDC members who wanted to accompany their candidates Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and Patrick Oboi Amuriat respectively.

Kyagulanyi and Amuriat were manhandled by security agencies while going to and from the nomination venue at Kyambogo University cricket grounds.

Amuriat was whisked to Kyambogo by military and police from FDC headquarters in Najjanankumbi along Entebbe road while Kyagulanyi was blocked from going to NUP headquarters in Kamwokya to launch his manifesto.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman said police were still compiling information.

Nevertheless, the senior policeman said the Kampala Metropolitan monitoring centre set in CCTV control room at CPS had received several cases of civilians and policemen badly injured while police and military vehicles were also damaged.

FDC members arrested at party headquarters were being detained at Katwe police station while NUP members are currently detained at CPS, Kira road and Kasangati.

Police fired teargas in Kisekka market, Mini price and Najjanankumbi when NUP and FDC members were celebrating their candidates’ nominations.

The Electoral Commission on Tuesday concluded the two days nominations exercise and 11 candidates were duly nominated.

