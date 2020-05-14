Thursday , May 14 2020
More than 100 Hoima teachers tested for COVID-19

The Independent May 14, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, NEWS Leave a comment

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Atleast 118 primary and secondary school teachers in Hoima district have been tested for COVID-19 in the ongoing Rapid Assessment survey introduced by the health ministry. The teachers were tested at Hoima Public Primary school in Kahoora division Hoima Municipality on Wednesday.

Godfrey Sserwanja, the Hoima District Education officer-DEO told Uganda Radio network that they approached the Rapid Assessment survey team to have the teachers tested since the teachers interact with many people more especially the children they teach saying it was crucial for the health ministry to engage teachers in the COVID-19 testing exercise.

The teachers from both private and government aided schools were drawn from the sub counties of Kigorobya, Kitoba, Buseruka, Buhanika, Hoima Municipality, Kabaale and Kyabigambire among others.

Johnson Kusiima Baingana, the Hoima Municipal Inspector says it is paramount for teachers also to get tested and know their COVID-19 status. Baingana applauded the Rapid Assessment survey team for allowing to test the teachers.

An official from the Health Ministry conducting the COVID-19 Rapid Assessment Survey under Hoima station says the number was overwhelming.

