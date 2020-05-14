More than 100 Hoima teachers tested for COVID-19

Godfrey Sserwanja, the Hoima District Education officer-DEO told Uganda Radio network that they approached the Rapid Assessment survey team to have the teachers tested since the teachers interact with many people more especially the children they teach saying it was crucial for the health ministry to engage teachers in the COVID-19 testing exercise.

The teachers from both private and government aided schools were drawn from the sub counties of Kigorobya, Kitoba, Buseruka, Buhanika, Hoima Municipality, Kabaale and Kyabigambire among others.

Johnson Kusiima Baingana, the Hoima Municipal Inspector says it is paramount for teachers also to get tested and know their COVID-19 status. Baingana applauded the Rapid Assessment survey team for allowing to test the teachers.

An official from the Health Ministry conducting the COVID-19 Rapid Assessment Survey under Hoima station says the number was overwhelming.

URN