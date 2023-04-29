Monsignor Mukasa appointed Kasana Luwero Bishop

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pope Francis has appointed the Vicar General of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, Monsignor Lawrence Mukasa, as Bishop of Kasana Luwero.

The announcement of his appointment was released today by the Papal Nuncio to Uganda, Archbisop Luigi Bianco.

Bishop-elect Lawrence Mukasa was born on 14 March 1957.

The Papal Nuncio congratulated the Monsignor Mukasa and invoked “abundant blessings upon his pastoral ministry”. Archbishop also thanked Monsignor Francis Xavier Mpanga, who has been the Kasana-Luwero Diocesan Administrator since 28 January 2022, for his generous service.

In Kasana-Luwero, Monsignor Mpanga read the statement of the Papal Nuncio at exactly 1pm inside Our Lady of Fatima Queen of Peace Cathedral.

Kasana-Luwero Diocese has been without a Bishop since 9 December 2021 when Pope Francis appointed Bishop Paul Ssemogerere as Archbishop of Kampala. Ssemogerere was officially installed in Kampala on 25 January 2022. The elevation of Ssemogerere, who had served as the second Bishop of Kasana-Luwero since 2008, followed the death of Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga in April 2021.

