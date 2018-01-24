‘Monk-E’ Yergeau coming for Uganda’s 11th Hiphop for Society event

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Canadian graffiti artists and rapper David ‘Monk-E’ Yergeau will make a guest appearance at Uganda’s 11th annual Hiphop for Society event at Nsambya on Sunday January 28.

Hiphop For Society is a popular, community event organized by Breakdance Project Uganda (BPU) every year in January and brings together thousands of people of all ages and backgrounds to witness and celebrate the positive roles of hiphop in society.

According to on the organisers Mark Kaweesi, “the event highlights one of BPU’s main objectives, which is promoting the importance of both formal and non-formal education and increasing people’s access both.” This year’s edition is sponsored by French embassy and Whitehead Communications Ltd.

This year’s event will not only feature breakdance activities, but also graffiti art displays, a panel discussion, music performances, as well as a photography exhibit.

“The event is an exciting combination of live performances, interactive workshops, inspiring speeches, educational discussions, video screenings and exhibitions,” confirmed Kaweesi.

Quebec based ‘Monk-E’ has been invited by the organisors in order to inspire the youth who will turn up as he has been internationally active since he was 19.

He has accumulated an impressive list of international projects with high level collaborations like Cirque du Soleil, Kendrick Lamar and various governments like Gabon, Australia and France.

With more than a thousand murals around the world and 14 music albums, his artistic identity is highly coherent within his various branches of styles and mediums.

“From body painting to battle rap, from canvases to spoken word, Monk-e shines with his deep visionary approach,” Kaweesi told The Independent.

Breakdance Project Uganda is a voluntary nonprofit organization uses breakdance, hiphop, art and education for empowerment as well as promoting positive social change and social responsibility among young people. They have branches in Kampala, Masaka, Gulu and Kitgum districts and also work occasionally in other parts of the country.

Kaweesi explained that performances at the show on Sunday will combine elements of hiphop including; breakdance, rap, beatboxing, graffiti etc plus a wide range of other art forms featuring both established and up and coming artists.

For this event, breakdance battle categories will include Bonnie & Clyde (a bboy & Bgirls Vs A bboy & a bgirl), 5 on 5 crew battles and solo kids battle, and solo popping battle.

BPU works in close collaboration with multiple local and international organizations who also perform as well as showcasing their activities and achievements. Stalls selling merchandise and providing further information about featured organizations and community activities are also set up.

The event is based on a theme each year, and this year’s theme is “Progression”.