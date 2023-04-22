Saturday , April 22 2023
Home / AFRICA / Modi directs officials to prepare contingency evacuation plans for Indians in Sudan

Modi directs officials to prepare contingency evacuation plans for Indians in Sudan

The Independent April 22, 2023 AFRICA Leave a comment

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi, India | Xinhua | Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday directed officials to prepare contingency evacuation plans for over 3,000 Indian citizens stranded in violence-hit Sudan.

The directions were given during a high-level review meeting of the security situation in Sudan via video-conferencing.

The Indian prime minister also emphasized the importance of maintaining close communication with neighboring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan.

Last week, one Indian was killed in Sudan fighting after falling prey to a stray bullet.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved