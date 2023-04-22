Modi directs officials to prepare contingency evacuation plans for Indians in Sudan

New Delhi, India | Xinhua | Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday directed officials to prepare contingency evacuation plans for over 3,000 Indian citizens stranded in violence-hit Sudan.

The directions were given during a high-level review meeting of the security situation in Sudan via video-conferencing.

The Indian prime minister also emphasized the importance of maintaining close communication with neighboring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan.

Last week, one Indian was killed in Sudan fighting after falling prey to a stray bullet.