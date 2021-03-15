Mobile clinic vans excite Amudat mothers

Amudat, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several Mothers in Amudat district in Karamoja sub-region have a reason to smile following the delivery of two ambulances and one mobile clinic. Moroto and Napak districts also received similar donations from the Dry Land Integrated Development Project for Karamoja with funding from the Office of the prime minister.

Sarah Cheruto, a mother and resident of Loro Sub County in Amudat district, says the mobile clinic van will save several mothers who have been moving hundreds of kilometers to Kenya to access health services. “This very great and I want to thank the government of Uganda for remembering the mothers of Amudat who have been suffering walking long distances to access health services,” she said.

Betty Chepukuru lost her baby due to birth complications because of moving a long distance to Kenya on a motorcycle to access health services. “I wish these mobile vans and ambulances were brought to Amudat two weeks back. I would not have not lost my baby due to difficulty in accessing the health centre to deliver,” she said.

According to Chepukuru, she lost her baby at hands of a traditional birth attendant who got her pushing a baby in the wilderness without any help.

“I was on my way to Amudat hospital from our home in Katabok, 40 kilometers on foot but somewhere along the road, I got stuck. I had no phone to call and my baby was coming out when he was tired, so one old woman hard me crying she came and helped but unfortunately he died shortly due to the struggle,” Chepukuru told URN.

She said much as she is fine, she feels the pain of losing her baby after carrying the pregnancy for nine-months. Dr. Patrick Sagati, the Medical Superintendent Amudat Hospital told URN that the donation came at the right time when the district is struggling with health services.

He said incidents of mothers losing their lives and their babies because of limited access to health delivery will be addressed be fought because the mobile clinic van will be moving into villages with nurses for outreaches.

“Am very happy about the equipment and I can assure you that this equipment will be used properly. And it’s going to make the work of health workers very easy,” he said.

Francis Okori, the Assistant Commissioner in Charge of Karamoja Development in the OPM, said the four ambulances and mobilc clinic vans cost the Government Shillings 1.1billion. John Byabagambi, the Karamoja Affairs Minister cautioned the beneficiaries to use the equipment for the intended purpose.

“This equipment is not supposed to be used for transporting people for workshops but they are supposed to be parked at the health facilities on standby to recuse patients,” he said.

URN