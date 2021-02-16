Mob lynchess thief after escaping from police

Bugweri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Angry mob members have killed a suspected goat thief shortly after his escape from lawful custody at Ibulanku police post in Bugweri district.

Angry residents of Nawansega village in Ibulanku Sub County lynched 27-year-old Emmanuel Wamuko this morning. Trouble for Wamuko started when he attempted to sell off two goats he is suspected to have stolen from the community. He was picked up by residents and handed over to police.

However, 30 minutes later, Wamuko reportedly escaped from police custody prompting residents to hunt him down. Residents torched a sugar plantation where Wamuko had taken refuge prompting him to surrender. The angry residents then chopped Wamuko to pieces.

Geoffrey Magoola, a resident of Nawansega village explains that Wamuko was arrested at around 5:30 am and handed him over to police. He says that Wamuko’s decision to flee from lawful custody fueled anger among residents forcing them to lynch him.

Muzahamu Kazungu, the area village chairperson says 11 cows, 23 goats and an unspecified number of chickens have been stolen for the areas in a month’s time, which has fueled anger amongst residents. He, however, warns residents against acts of mob justice as they frustrate efforts of bursting criminal groups.

James Mubi, the Busoga East Region police spokesperson says the deceased’s body is lying at Busesa health center IV mortuary awaiting postmortem. Mubi further says police detectives have been dispatched to hunt down all those involved in mob justice.

********

URN