Mob lynches suspected armed boda boda robbers in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A mob on Wednesday lynched two suspected armed thugs at Alikua trading center in Ajia sub-county, Arua District.

It is alleged that the two yet-to-be-identified men who were dressed in a UPDF uniform and armed with an AK 47 rifle robbed a motorcycle from a boda boda rider in Tilevu parish in Vurra sub-county and escaped towards Ajia sub-county.

When boda boda riders in the area received the information, they pursued the suspected thugs and intercepted them near Acaa stream along Ocoko-Muni road.

Felix Edema, an eyewitness said that when the armed thugs reached Ocoko trading center, they fired bullets in the air to scare the residents. Edema adds that the thugs ran out of fuel and abandoned the motorcycle along the Ocoko-Muni road before they were intercepted and lynched by the mob.

According to Jacob Anguajibi, the Ajia Sub County LCIII Chairperson, preliminary reports indicate that the suspected thugs have over the past few days been terrorizing fuel smugglers inside the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The West Nile Police Spokesperson Josephine Angucia says that they recovered the AK 47 with a magazine containing 3 rounds of ammunition and the motorcycle from the scene. She, however, faulted the local residents for taking the law into their own hands.

This is the second gun to be recovered from suspected armed robbers by the security in Arua in a space of two weeks.

URN