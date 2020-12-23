Mob kills three unidentified men in Kitintale

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police is investigating the violent killing of three male adults by a mob in the Kititntale slum of Kampala last night.

Eyewitnesses say the three were loitering at the residence of a 72-year-old female adult past midnight in Kitintale.

Police says that the 72-year-old identified as Nakitende Kasfah was brave enough to come out and ask the three men who have not yet been identified why they would be hanging at her residence at such a late hour.

But it is known that Nakitende Kasfah has been having land wrangles with one of her neighbors only identified as Zalibwende who has been reportedly threatening her with eviction.

However, Kasfah on seeing such suspicious and unidentified men around her home at such an hour of the night, went ahead and raised an alarm that alerted neighbors around her who immediately took action on the men by lynching each one of them.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says that it is beyond painful to have three lives lost at ago because people would not mind taking the law into their own hands.

Jinja road police station has taken statements from Zalibwende who has been threatening Kasfah with eviction over land wrangles to see if this was another one of her threats.

Police has warned against persons taking taking matters into their hands because this is not the first murder by mobs. For instance, one suspect was arrested in Butangala village because of the killing of one 60-year-old man known as Edinand Magumba in Mayuge district because of stealing a hen in one of the resident’s kitchen.

Police say the man was told by the mob to go ahead and report himself to the police and when he hesitated, he was beaten and unfortunately passed on by 7 am the following morning.

******

URN