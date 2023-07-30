Mob kills suspected thief in Kasese town

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A mob on Saturday killed a man caught breaking into a house in Nyakasanga, Nyamwamba Division, Kasese Municipality.

Residents allege that the unidentified man attempted to break into the house of a boda boda rider

Gideon Turyamureba, the Nyakasanga LC1 Chairperson said a group of thugs have lately been terrorizing the area.

He blames police of releasing suspects without conducting thorough investigations which angers the community.

Moses Habasa, a resident of Nyamwamba said the area has been registering rampant cases of theft which he blames on increased idleness in the area.

Meanwhile, one person was discovered dead in a pit in Kitsutsu one village, Munkunyu sub-county.

Charles Baita, the LCI identified the deceased as lEddy Wamala 52 a resident of Kyabolokya one village in Mpondwe-Lhubiriha town council.

URN