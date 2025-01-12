MMU to expand study programs to support Uganda’s critical needs

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fort Portal based Mountains of the Moon University-MMU has embarked on an expansion of its study programs to support Uganda’s critical needs.

The university in putting up a school of Tourism, Hospitality and Hotel Management to support the hospitality industry in the region and beyond. This will bring the numbers of faculties to seven.

Two new departments are also in the offing under the faculty of Business and Management Sciences and of Agriculture and Environment Science.

In 2022, the University undertook an overhaul of its curriculum that saw the reduction of academic program from 71 to 42 before recently the National Council of Higher Education accredited five more programs.

There are 2,460 registered students in the University system.

In an Interview, the University Deputy Vice-Chancellor in Charge of Academic Affairs, Prof. John Mase Kasenene said the kind of academic programs being run and those under development are meant to serve the interests of the local community as well and fit into the government’s development agenda.

He says the University’s main purpose is now to produce qualified human capital, noting that most of Institutional research is directed towards engaging with the community to solve certain social challenges.

Prof. Kasesene added that Fort Portal being a tourism city, the University is going in the direction of creating a tourism hub of education to produce manpower that can participate in tourism development in the country, starting with the tourism City.

To drive towards meeting social needs, Kasenene noted that the University is also improving its courses in Agriculture and Environment faculties through intensifying research adding that the University published over 70 publications in 2024 alone and currently have research programs that are running.

Kasenene envisions the university becoming a centre of excellence in teaching and learning in the near future, and is asking the local population to embrace the presence of the University for both academic and economic benefits.

