MK Movement turns into National Patriotic League of Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Supporters of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who have been rallying Ugandans politically under the MK Movement, have today relaunched as Patriotic League of Uganda, with the aim of setting a foundation for a political party that will contest national elections in future.
The Patriotic League of Uganda explained their purpose in a brief statement.
STATEMENT
WHEREAS the MK Movement started in April 2022 as a spontaneous and diverse group of Ugandans that rallied around Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to appreciate his military service, and the service of his army comrades, to the Republic of Uganda. AND WHEREAS over the past 17 months, the MK Movement has remained engaged and active in mobilizing Ugandans towards the goal of national unity, peace and stability.
AND WHEREAS national unity, peace and stability can only be achieved by a patriotic citizenry that are mobilized, organized and empowered to fulfil their role in building sustainable foundations for the independence, sovereignty, and socio-economic development of their fatherland.
AND WHEREAS in the exercise and enjoyment of rights by citizens, scant attention has been paid to the inseparable duties and obligations of citizens, particularly the duty to be patriotic and loyal to Uganda and to promote its wellbeing.
NOW THEREFORE, we the MK Movement HEREBY PROCLAIM the aforementioned objects to be a manifest precondition for the independence, sovereignty and development of Uganda; and in furtherance of the aforementioned objects, we
HEREBY CONSTITUTE ourselves into a civic organization and ASSUME AND ADOPT a new name and identity, the
PATRIOTIC LEAGUE OF UGANDA, with the aim of working towards reviving in Ugandans a spirit of good citizenship, national pride, national service, protection of vulnerable persons, combating corruption and wastage of public resources, and protection of the environment.
WE UNDERTAKE that the PATRIOTIC LEAGUE OF UGANDA will contribute, in a civil capacity, towards mobilizing Ugandans to fulfil their civic duties (mentioned above) as citizens of this land, for the benefit of society as a whole and to jealously guard the unique natural and social harmony that makes Uganda.
WE COMMIT to ensure that the PATRIOTIC LEAGUE OF UGANDA’S efforts towards reviving patriotism will remain non-partisan, non-denominational and non-sectarian.
Congrz our great first grade next H.E.PRESIDENT OF UGANDA AFTER ISHE RETIRES PEACEFULLY. Great ug loading again… Much thanks to P.L.U.SUPPORTERS. Rukundo egumeehoooo.
I am ready to do ground work support for our next great leader. How can i reach him?
We young generation we shall stund with you may God you MK pakalast ,am a young Uganda i did mechanic by professional leave in Entebbe but we are struggling a lot us a MK movement please we need a help,we really need your help we can’t reach you in your office but please help us open for us garage where we shall be working and we get something for rescuing others us well this is my number if possible we meet you in your office papa we don’t need money but we need workshops garage 0703429380/0775178526
We young generation in Uganda we need help MK movement we are very ready for mk movement but we need garage
If this will get rid of MultiParty Politricks, and their Divide and Fool Paradigm, Roll On. Songa Mbele.
Hello members, I would like to become a member of the Patriotic League of Uganda
Membership awaits me on the other side of the struggle..
Great
On the other side?PLU welcomes every patriotic person. Are you not patriotic brother?
I LOVE MY COUNTRY which is why am in favor of PLU
Good
Gen Muhoozi long live and the spirit of PLU must continue as planned we young Ugandans are proud because of you Gen Muhoozi, were are ready for your presidency come rain come sun, long live NRM.
uganda needs a hero who can lead it to the top in the East African Community. we need a person who is capable and with experience and that person is HE muhoozi K. As youth who needs development and development of our country Uganda, we well come you. and i that case, I would like to join the strung of rebuilding Uganda again.
we are looking forward to have you as Our next President of Uganda
we love you our next president
So great
This is another political drama…..This Uganda is not a monarchy where leadership is hereditary….It is supposed to be a democratic country…Muhoozi, none of these guys praising you lve you. They are just after ur money
great
We need mk for our future
PLU pakalast strangle begins
Eager to see the new Uganda under PLU. How can one become a member of PLU. Thanks
This is another political drama…..This Uganda is not a monarchy where leadership is hereditary….It is supposed to be a democratic country…Muhoozi, none of these guys praising you lve you. They are just after ur money