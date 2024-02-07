Saturday , June 14 2025
MK Movement turns into National Patriotic League of Uganda

The Independent February 7, 2024 NEWS 21 Comments

 

The launch today. PHOTO @SharonKyomugis2

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Supporters of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who have been rallying Ugandans politically under the MK Movement, have today relaunched as Patriotic League of Uganda, with the aim of setting a foundation for a political party that will contest national elections in future.

The Patriotic League of Uganda explained their purpose in a brief statement.

STATEMENT

WHEREAS the MK Movement started in April 2022 as a spontaneous and diverse group of Ugandans that rallied around Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to appreciate his military service, and the service of his army comrades, to the Republic of Uganda. AND WHEREAS over the past 17 months, the MK Movement has remained engaged and active in mobilizing Ugandans towards the goal of national unity, peace and stability.

AND WHEREAS national unity, peace and stability can only be achieved by a patriotic citizenry that are mobilized, organized and empowered to fulfil their role in building sustainable foundations for the independence, sovereignty, and socio-economic development of their fatherland.

AND WHEREAS in the exercise and enjoyment of rights by citizens, scant attention has been paid to the inseparable duties and obligations of citizens, particularly the duty to be patriotic and loyal to Uganda and to promote its wellbeing.

NOW THEREFORE, we the MK Movement HEREBY PROCLAIM the aforementioned objects to be a manifest precondition for the independence, sovereignty and development of Uganda; and in furtherance of the aforementioned objects, we

HEREBY CONSTITUTE ourselves into a civic organization and ASSUME AND ADOPT a new name and identity, the

PATRIOTIC LEAGUE OF UGANDA, with the aim of working towards reviving in Ugandans a spirit of good citizenship, national pride, national  service, protection of vulnerable persons, combating corruption and wastage of public resources, and protection of the environment.

WE UNDERTAKE that the PATRIOTIC LEAGUE OF UGANDA will contribute, in a civil capacity, towards mobilizing Ugandans to fulfil their civic duties (mentioned above) as citizens of this land, for the benefit of society as a whole and to jealously guard the unique natural and social harmony that makes Uganda.

WE COMMIT to ensure that the PATRIOTIC LEAGUE OF UGANDA’S efforts towards reviving patriotism will remain non-partisan, non-denominational and non-sectarian.

