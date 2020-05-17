Mixed reaction to sh10,000 per employee for COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Response Fund for Covid-19 has appealed to all company heads to help raise sh10,000 from each of their employees in Uganda in the next two months. The committee aims to raise sh30 billion to add to their target of 70 Billion and 10 Motor Vehicles for each district.

As at 14th May, the fund has raised sh28 billion in cash and goods in kind from 600 entities, and in order to boost their efforts, sent a letter to CEOs seeking their help in raising more money.

In a press statement, the committee proposed each employee offers sh10,000 during May-June with a goal of raising sh30 billion. The committee is also

requesting employers to match this fund wherever possible.

Reaction to the initiative was mixed on social media, with many saying recent lay offs and pay cuts across many companies due to COVID-19, will undermine the committee’s efforts to raise a substantial figure.