Mixed feelings in Karamoja over new constituencies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders from Karamoja sub-region have expressed mixed reactions on the newly created constituencies.

On Thursday, Parliament approved the creation of 31 constituencies, three of them from Karamoja sub-region. They include Bokora East, Napore West and Dodoth North constituencies in Napak, Karenga and Kaabong districts respectively.

But a section of area leaders says that the new administrative units are meant for the political gain of specific individuals who are fighting to go to parliament.

Ben Peter Loburo, the LC III chairperson of Iriiri sub county in Napak district feels that the creation of more constituencies is a burden to a taxpayer. Loburo argues that the idea of the constituency was premised on a plan to draw geographical boundaries on the basis of the tribes in the area.

However, a section of other leaders are excited over the new creations. Felix Mark Lochaale, the interim district chairperson of Karenga, and Peter Aback the LC III chairperson of Karenga sub county have both welcomed the development.

According to Lochaale, getting a new constituency means the people of Karenga will be able to lobby for better services. He says Karenga is a hard-to-reach district that has a lot of challenges ranging from poor education standards, poor health service delivery and bad roads.

Lochaale noted that with three representatives in Parliament, there is a strong force to lobby for services.

On the other hand, Abach noted that the wish of the people has come to pass. He said the new constituency was a blessing to the people of Karenga, and is optimistic that their voices will be heard. Abach however said service delivery would entirely depend on the kind of MPs the people will choose.

Parliament has recently approved a total of 46 new constituencies, Karamoja receiving four new ones taking the total number of constituencies in the region to 13.

******

URN