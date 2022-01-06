Mityana municipality residents to pay garbage collection fees

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mityana municipality has introduced garbage collection fees.

The fees that were introduced under the Garbage Management Ordinance will see residents pay 3,000 Shillings a month to Globe Cleaning Services, which is currently handling waste collection in the municipality.

Mityana Municipality Mayor, Faustin Mukambwe Lukonge says that the fees are aimed at eradicating the piles of garbage that had covered part of the municipality.

According to Lukonge, the ordinance was passed and sent to the office of the Solicitor General for technical input and is now pending approval.

He advised the residents to embrace the idea which is aimed at ensuring that they have a garbage-free town.

According to Lukonge, the council lacks funds to manage garbage collection to keep the municipality clean.

However, some residents and business operators are protesting a move by the authorities.

They argue that the municipal leadership is trying to run away from its core responsibilities of keeping the town clean.

Fred Kintu, a resident of Buswabulongo village in the municipality admitted that the area is filthy citing garbage in different parts of the town. He however vows that he will mobilize residents not to pay the fees. He adds that they were told by the leaders during the campaigns that they should not pay the garbage collection fees.

He advised the authorities to sensitize the residents about the new arrangements and the changes to enable them to appreciate the strategy.

Fred Segawa, a resident of Kigogwa village says that the authorities should continue handling waste instead of introducing private waste collectors and transferring the burden to the residents.

He says that the residents already pay taxes which he believes should be adequate to cater for waste collection and management.

