Mitooma district names committee to investigate Kanshenshero town clerk

Mitooma, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mitooma district council has set up a three-man committee to investigate the corruption allegations against Arthur Nzeyimana, the Town Clerk of Kanshenshero town council.

The committee is chaired by Isreal Akankwasa, the Internal Auditor Mitooma district, Edmond Mugumye Kazooba, Secretary and Lodovico Tumushabe as member.

Sylvester Tumukurate, the Acting Mitooma District LC V Chairperson, says the committee will investigate among other issues the alleged removal of the town engineer as a signatory on the road funds account, the double receipt of funds disbursed, failure to pay Ex-gratia to local council one chairpersons and provide accountability for the 2017/18 financial year.

Tumukurate says the committee will take fourteen days to give report back.

Nzeyimana was interdicted in December last year after he was accused of mismanaging Shillings 38M from the road fund.

The money was meant to pay the road gangs for the maintenance of Kahinda, Rukaranga and Baryamujura roads. Nzeyimana blames his interdiction and accusations on some civil servants he never mentioned who alleged skipped work for over fifteen days without authorisation.

Nzeyimana says he has already reported to the CAO’s office to clarify on some of the allegations leveled against him.

The Chief Administration Officer declined to speak on the matter when approached by our reporter. This isn’t first time an official in Mitooma district is being interdicted for alleged corruption.

Last year, three Mitooma District officials including the principal personnel in charge of the district Service commission, Amon Byamugisha, Saverino Beyendeza, the District Community Development Officer, Sarah Kiconco, the Katenga Sub County Community Development Officer were arrested by the police and Inspectorate of Government respectively for corruption.

Byamugisha pleaded guilty to the charges.

******

URN