‘Missing’ Ugandan weightlifter returns home

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko, who went missing for a few days in Tokyo and was finally traced, has today returned safely to Uganda.

He vanished from the Olympic village facilities in Izumisano City last week, leaving a note saying he was seeking to stay in Japan.

He had failed to meet the set Olympic standards in the latest International rankings to participate, and consequently fled the Team Uganda camp during pre-Olympics training in western Japan.

In a joint operation between Japanese Authorities and the Ugandan Embassy in Japan, Ssekitoleko was tracked down in Mie Prefecture on 20th July 2021.

Ssekitoleko was seen off at the Airport by officials of the Ugandan Embassy and Japanese Immigration Authorities who ensured his safe and orderly passage out of Japan.

Upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport, he was received by officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Education and Sports.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that “the Government of Uganda is committed to continous rehabilitation of the Athlete to assist him settle to further develop his career but also help him understand, how such acts of misconduct can not only affect him as an athlete but also other athletes in the Sports sector and the Nation at large.”