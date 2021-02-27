Missing student found dead in Nakasongola

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A senior five student of Pope John Paul II Secondary School in Nakaseke district who went missing on Tuesday has been found dead in Nakasongola.

Noah Bukeera, a son to Bogere David, a resident of Namakukulu village in Nabiswera sub county was found murdered and his body dumped at Kyabacwezi village in Migeera town council.

Bukeera went missing on Tuesday while riding a motorcycle UEY 817N. Residents say he was last seen carrying a passenger in Nabiswera trading center.

Herbert Kasumba, the uncle of the deceased says that Bukeera’s body was recovered dumped in bushes by boda boda riders who were on the search since he went missing.

Kasumba says that the neck of the deceased was broken which implies that he was strangled by the killers before they stole his motorcycle.

Ivan Mugabi, the elder brother to the deceased said that policemen were called on the scene and a post-mortem was done before they allowed them to take the body for burial.

Mugabi says that Bukeera has been riding a boda boda, dealing in charcoal selling and other casual businesses to raise school fees ahead of the resumption of studies on Monday.

“It’s bad that he has met the death before the term resumes and we condemn the robberies,” Mugabi said.

Betty Namukwaya, the district female councillor for Nabiswera and Migyera town council said this is the second victim of a robbery attack in the area.

Namukwaya says that recently, robbers attacked a local shop at Kimaga trading centre and shot three people, killing two dead.

The deceased was identified as Christine Nakaggwa and Herbert Ssempijja all residents of Kimaga village in Nabiswera sub-county. Joseph Kato the owner of the shop was left in critical condition.

Namukwaya has asked police to beef up security in the area to avert the robbery attacks.

Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson said that he was still waiting for a brief from the District Police Commander on the incident.

*****

URN