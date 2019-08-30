Missing NGO staff found dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have recovered the body of Maria Nagirinya who went missing two days ago.

Her body was discovered on Friday near a swamp at Nakitutuli along the Mukono-Kayunga road in Nama Sub County. The body was found covered with dry grass and had cuts on the head.

Unknown gunmen kidnapped Nagirinya, a project manager at Community Integrated Development Initiative (CIDI), a Kampala-based Non-Governmental Organisation, together with the driver at the gate of her residence where she rents in Lungujja, near Busega in Wakiso District.

According to family members Nagirinya was abducted as she waited outside her gate.

Earlier in the day Police found Nagirinya’s abandoned vehicle a Spacio registration UBA 570V at Kitooro Zone in Nateete, Rubaga division.

Since then the family together with police have been searching for her whereabouts in vain.

URN